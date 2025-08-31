CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells $3,104,320.75 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

