CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells $3,104,320.75 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreWeave Price Performance
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on CoreWeave
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.