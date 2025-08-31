Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Stock Holdings Lowered by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $256.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.80.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

