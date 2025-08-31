CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.98. CrowdGather shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 580,928 shares trading hands.

CrowdGather Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.