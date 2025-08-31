CTS Corporation $CTS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CTS by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CTS by 581.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CTS opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. CTS Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.