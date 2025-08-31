Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.50. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 4,980 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Daiichi Sankyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

