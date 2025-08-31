Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

