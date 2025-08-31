Shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $13.96. Denso shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 208 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denso presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Denso Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,767.34 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

