Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $122.11. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $117.04, with a volume of 231,651 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6067 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

