Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells $3,471,294.43 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,797 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $920,296.91.

Duolingo Stock Down 7.7%

Duolingo stock opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.35.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

