Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 219,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 195,148 shares.The stock last traded at $30.93 and had previously closed at $30.99.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 256,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,201,000. Finally, Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,867,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.