Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 882.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of EMN opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.