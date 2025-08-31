Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,023,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,273,801 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.66.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $734.61 million, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 10.26%.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

