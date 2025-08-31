Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Envista by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Envista by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE:NVST opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

