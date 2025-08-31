Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,174,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,543,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,214,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,585,000 after acquiring an additional 121,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $178,433,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.