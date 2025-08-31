Financial Contrast: Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 6.73 $228.10 million $1.02 97.94

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Beamr Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beamr Imaging and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 3 6 2 2.75

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus target price of $111.22, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C beats Beamr Imaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

