First American Financial Corporation $FAF Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in First American Financial by 645.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in First American Financial by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.