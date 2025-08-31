First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 384,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 39.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
