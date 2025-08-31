First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 384,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.