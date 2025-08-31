First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

