First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROBT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $50.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

