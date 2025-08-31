FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at $129,205,353.42. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,007. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $147.27 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

