FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 12,310 shares.The stock last traded at $87.03 and had previously closed at $87.12.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

