Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 3,272 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

