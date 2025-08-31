Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.79. Glencore shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 7,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Glencore Stock Down 1.8%

Glencore Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

