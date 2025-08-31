Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

