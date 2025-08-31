Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $74,499,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE GPI opened at $463.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $336.33 and a one year high of $490.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

