Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.25. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Mexico to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Grupo Mexico Stock Up 3.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

