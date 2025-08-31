Head to Head Contrast: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Welltower”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $308.52 million 5.13 $161.66 million $4.62 12.23 Welltower $7.99 billion 14.09 $951.68 million $1.77 95.13

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 164.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 167.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Welltower has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Industrial Properties and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 2 5 1 1 2.11 Welltower 1 1 7 1 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $175.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Welltower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 47.71% 7.26% 5.83% Welltower 12.18% 3.38% 2.16%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Welltower on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

