Head-To-Head Survey: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Datadog has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Appian”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $2.68 billion 17.76 $183.75 million $0.35 390.51 Appian $617.02 million 3.69 -$92.26 million ($0.23) -133.83

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datadog and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 5 24 0 2.77 Appian 1 4 1 1 2.29

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $153.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Appian has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 4.13% 5.04% 2.59% Appian -2.62% N/A -2.87%

Summary

Datadog beats Appian on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

