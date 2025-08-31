HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

