HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 1,547.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Vimeo by 919.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.20 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $104.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

