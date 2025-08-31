HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 53,116 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 802.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

