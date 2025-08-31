HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

