HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 1,161.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,053.12. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

