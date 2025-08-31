Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $30,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HMC stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

