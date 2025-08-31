Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,567 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GitLab by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GitLab by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised GitLab to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GTLB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.