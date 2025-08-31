Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 87,323 Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Neogen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 39,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $5.75 on Friday. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.