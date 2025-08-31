Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 859.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,296 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 13,190,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

