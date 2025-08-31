Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,845.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.