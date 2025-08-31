Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 173 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Eppers purchased 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

