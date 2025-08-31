Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,673 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Adient by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adient by 157.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 91.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 418.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.72.

ADNT stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

