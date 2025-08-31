Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,518 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EWQ opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

