Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,162 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of United Fire Group worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,241.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFCS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading increased their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. United Fire Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

