Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $732,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.52.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

