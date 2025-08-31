Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $748,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,664 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

