Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,680. The trade was a 28.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.19 on Friday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.81%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

