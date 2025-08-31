Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 34.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PRMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. This represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This trade represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Primo Brands stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

