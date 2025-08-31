Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LPX opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

