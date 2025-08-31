Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,562,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

