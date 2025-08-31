Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $887,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 303.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 135,308 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,595.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

