Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haverty Furniture Companies has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,305.32. This trade represents a 33.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

